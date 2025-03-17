Rwanga Foundation distributes 16,000 food baskets

2025-03-17T14:11:21+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation announced on Monday the distribution of 16,000 food baskets to needy families in Halabja province.

The organization said in a statement that the initiative aims to provide essential food aid to struggling households.

Last week, the Rwanga Foundation, in partnership with Halabja authorities, launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged families.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.

