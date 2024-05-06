President Barzani meets Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday during an official visit to Tehran.

Earlier today, he met with President Ebrahim Raisi and FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Meetings touched on the bilateral relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region and prospects of economic cooperation between the neighbors who share more than 200 kilometers in borders.

A high-level delegation is accompanying the Kurdish President, including his two vice presidents, Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa and Mustafa Said Qadir, as well as key advisors and ministers.

Barzani's most recent visit to Iran occurred on 6 August 2021.

This visit comes at a crucial juncture for the Kurdistan Region, following recent negotiations conducted by Barzani in Baghdad with PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and pro-Iran political parties within the Coordination Framework.

The Iraqi government voiced support for Barzani's visit to Iran. Dhiya al-Nasiri, an advisor on foreign affairs to the Iraqi Prime Minister, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Iraqi government supports efforts to overcome obstacles and resolve disputes with neighboring countries, particularly Iran. This visit is seen as a positive step following recent airstrikes by the Iranian military on Erbil, allegedly targeting suspected militants."

Al-Nasiri added that the government awaits the outcomes of the visit, hoping it will contribute to regional stability and improved relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.