President Barzani in Tehran for Iran-led consultative meeting

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran to attend Tehran Dialogue Forum organized by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Kurdish Presidency confirmed Barzani’s visit earlier, noting that the invitation to attend the forum came at the request of Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

This year’s forum, held from 17 to 19 May under the theme “Innovation in Science and Technology through Using AI,” brings together Islamic countries to advance scientific diplomacy and enhance regionalcooperation.