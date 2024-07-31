Kurdish President Barzani meets Iranian President Pezeshkian in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Wednesday.

Barzani, who arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony, expressed on X, "I am pleased to have met President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran on his first day in the office. I look forward to working together to advance the relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with Iran."

The meeting took place as part of Barzani’s participation in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Islamic Consultative Assembly. Barzani was accompanied by a high-level delegation and joined other international dignitaries in the inauguration proceedings.