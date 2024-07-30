Kurdistan's Barzani attends inauguration of Iran's new President Pezeshkian
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the
President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Tehran
to attend the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian upon an
invitation from the Islamic Republic.
The swearing-in ceremony is
scheduled to take place in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence of
numerous heads of state and government. Following the ceremony, the new
President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of
confidence.
Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate
and former Health Minister from Tabriz, won the second round of the
presidential election held on July 5, securing 53.7 percent of the vote to
become the ninth President of Iran. The presidential election followed the
death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.