Kurdistan's Barzani attends inauguration of Iran's new President Pezeshkian

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian upon an invitation from the Islamic Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence of numerous heads of state and government. Following the ceremony, the new President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate and former Health Minister from Tabriz, won the second round of the presidential election held on July 5, securing 53.7 percent of the vote to become the ninth President of Iran. The presidential election followed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.