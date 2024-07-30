Iraq's PM Al-Sudani attends Pezeshkian’s inauguration in Tehran
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed
Shia Al-Sudani went to Iran on an official invitation to attend the
inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Earlier today, the President of the
Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Tehran to attend the
ceremony in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence of numerous heads of
state and government.
After the ceremony, the new
President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of
confidence.
Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate
and former Health Minister from Tabriz, triumphed in the second round of the
presidential election on July 5, capturing 53.7 percent of the vote to become
Iran's ninth President. This election followed the tragic death of President
Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter
crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.