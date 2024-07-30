Iraq's PM Al-Sudani attends Pezeshkian’s inauguration in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani went to Iran on an official invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Tehran to attend the ceremony in the Iranian Parliament, with the presence of numerous heads of state and government.

After the ceremony, the new President will present his government to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate and former Health Minister from Tabriz, triumphed in the second round of the presidential election on July 5, capturing 53.7 percent of the vote to become Iran's ninth President. This election followed the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on May 19.