Iraq opens first specialized burns hospital in Diyala

Shafaq News – Diyala

Iraq’s Ministry of Health on Thursday inaugurated the country’s first hospital in Diyala province dedicated to treating burn injuries.

Health Ministry spokesperson Fares al-Azzawi told Shafaq News that Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi opened the new facility beside Baqubah Teaching Hospital, replacing Diyala’s sole burns ward.

According to a World Health Organization evaluation, Iraq continues to face shortages in essential services, limited supplies, and strained infrastructure across many health facilities.

Health experts also warn that the burden of chronic noncommunicable diseases — such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory illnesses — is rising.