President Barzani: Kurdish rights decree key to inclusive Syria

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday described a decree issued by Syria’s leadership recognizing Kurdish rights as an important step toward building an “inclusive” Syria.

In a statement, Barzani said the real value of the decree would depend on translating its provisions into enforceable laws and embedding them in Syria’s future constitution to ensure their durability.

The Kurdistan Region, he added, supports efforts to build a Syrian state that safeguards political and cultural rights for all components in a way that strengthens regional security and stability.

The decree, issued on Friday by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, recognizes Kurdish as a national language, restores Syrian citizenship to individuals of Kurdish origin, and declares Nowruz, celebrated on March 21, an official public holiday. However, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) rejected the decree, arguing that it “cannot constitute a true guarantee” for Kurdish rights.