President Barzani, Italian counterpart push stronger Iraq-Italy ties

Shafaq News- Rome

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed ways to expand ties between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting in Rome on Tuesday.

Barzani said the talks focused on strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors and described the relationship between the sides as a “longstanding friendship.”

He also thanked Italy for its “steadfast support” to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting its political, humanitarian, and development assistance, alongside military support during the war against ISIS.

I’m delighted to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella today in Rome and discuss the longstanding friendship between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Italy.We emphasized our shared desire to further broaden ties across various fields. I thanked Italy for its steadfast… pic.twitter.com/Z4qzuyITRu — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) May 19, 2026

For his part, Mattarella reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the security, stability, and progress of Iraq and Kurdistan. He also renewed Italy’s praise for the Region as a “protector and homeland of coexistence” among diverse communities.

The two sides also stressed the importance of preserving peace across the Middle East.

President Barzani departed for Rome on Sunday for a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican. He previously met with Pope Leo XIV, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, where discussions focused on bilateral relations as well as political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.