President Barzani, Iranian FM discuss enhancing political-economic relations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Kurdish presidency media office stated that both sides discussed issues of common interest, including the political situations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the latest regional developments, ways to boost trade exchanges, and the promotion of economic projects of the Iranian private sector in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing relations between the two countries and the importance of the protection of stability.

President Barzani arrived on Sunday in Iran. He met today with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Meetings touched on the bilateral relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region and prospects of economic cooperation between the neighbors who share more than 200 kilometers in borders.