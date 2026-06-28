Canada praises coexistence in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Canada during a meeting on Sunday with a delegation from the Canada–Kurdistan Friendship Group in the Canadian Parliament.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پێشوازی لە شاندێکی پەرلەمانی کەنەدا دەکاتhttps://t.co/lPhp1CrTqN pic.twitter.com/1O9GNwfS6W — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) June 28, 2026

According to the president’s office, the meeting covered the latest political and security developments in the region.

The Canadian delegation praised the peaceful coexistence among the Kurdistan Region's communities, noting the importance of preserving security and stability while reaffirming Canada's support for the people of Kurdistan.

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