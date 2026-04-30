President Barzani in UAE: Stresses cooperation in talks with Emirati President

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Regional developments topped talks between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The two leaders reviewed relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the United Arab Emirates, and exchanged views on the impact of ongoing developments in the region. They stressed the need to strengthen cooperation to support stability and security.

I’m delighted to meet my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi. We discussed the state of relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the UAE, and exchanged views on the impact of regional… pic.twitter.com/pMurIetscW — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 30, 2026

President Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday on an official visit.

The meeting follows recent attacks on the UAE consulate in Erbil during the US–Israel–Iran war, which injured two security guards and damaged the building. The Kurdish Presidency condemned the incident and called on Baghdad to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions and hold those responsible accountable, while the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a serious violation of international norms.