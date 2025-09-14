Assyrian leaders praise Kurdistan's role as a 'safe haven'

Shafaq News - Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with a delegation of Assyrians led by Sam Darmo, head of the Assyrian Institute for Justice, to discuss community concerns and engagement in the Kurdistan Region.

A statement from the Kurdistan Presidency noted that the two sides reviewed the status of Assyrians in Iraq generally and in the Region specifically, exchanging views on their role, presence, and future.

President Barzani reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to protecting minority communities and promoting a culture of coexistence, highlighting the active participation of Assyrians and other groups across all aspects of life.

In turn, the visiting delegation, which included prominent Assyrian figures from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region residing in the United States, expressed appreciation for the coexistence and mutual acceptance among the Region’s communities. They also acknowledged Kurdistan’s support since 2003 as a safe haven for Assyrians and other groups.

The Assyrian community in Iraq is a Christian ethnic minority with roots stretching back thousands of years. Estimates place their population between 200,000 and 400,000, with significant communities in the Kurdistan Region, Baghdad, the Nineveh Plains, and Basra. Despite historical periods of conflict and displacement, they have preserved their language, culture, and religious traditions.

