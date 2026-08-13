Kurdistan Region records new CCHF case

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Thursday confirmed a new Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) infection in Duhok province in a 23-year-old man who contracted the disease after contact with an infected animal, the Region’s Health Ministry announced.

According to Shafaq News’ tracker, Iraq has recorded 163 confirmed CCHF infections and 11 deaths since the beginning of 2026. The disease has circulated in Iraq for decades and is considered endemic in the country, with infections typically increasing during warmer months when human contact with livestock and ticks rises.

Read more: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq