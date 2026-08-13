UAE: Iran struck two ADNOC ships in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Two ADNOC vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with no injuries reported and the situation brought under control, the company announced.

The UAE Foreign Ministry blamed Iran for the attack, calling it a “hostile Iranian attack” and a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which “strongly” condemns Iran’s missile and drone strikes against Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan.

Abu Dhabi called on Iran to halt the attacks, cease hostilities, and allow the “complete and unconditional” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

الإمارات تُدين بأشد العبارات استهداف ناقلتين تابعتين لأدنوك أثناء عبورهما مضيق هرمزUAE Strongly Condemns Targeting of Two ADNOC Vessels While Transiting Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/dGL9pt8RaW — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) August 13, 2026

On August 8, the UAE also accused Iran of targeting another ADNOC-affiliated vessel with a missile while it crossed the strait, with no injuries reported, bringing the total to 16 attacks on the company’s vessels while transiting Hormuz since the war began, killing one crew member and injuring 20.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, after which Tehran effectively shut the strait. A June interim agreement provided for a cessation of military operations, the reopening of Hormuz, and the lifting of the US blockade while Washington and Tehran pursued a broader deal, but Trump later declared the arrangement “over.” A senior Iranian source told Reuters on August 12 that mediation efforts to revive the agreement had made “absolutely no progress.”

Shipping through the waterway remains far below pre-war levels, with Kpler tracking eight vessels through Hormuz on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day average of about 12 and roughly 130 to 140 daily before the war began.

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