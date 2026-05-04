Kurdish President, Al-Azm Alliance call for on-time Iraqi government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai stressed the need to adhere to constitutional timelines for forming Iraq’s new government during talks in Baghdad on Monday.

According to a statement, the meeting addressed the broader political process and steps required to complete government formation following the designation of the prime minister.

Both sides emphasized stronger coordination and understanding between Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting the Kurdistan Region’s role as a key partner in resolving outstanding issues.

They also discussed relations among political forces, calling for balanced cooperation to protect stability and Iraq’s higher national interests.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to the Iraqi capital to discuss key political files, including relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. Earlier today, he discussed the government formation with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, and other political figures.