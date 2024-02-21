Nechirvan Barzani calls on Canada to develop its diplomatic representation in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani urged Canada to increase its diplomatic representation in the Region and develop bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by the Region's Presidency, Barzani greeted Kathy Bunka, the new Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, expressing support for her mission's success.

He confirmed Kurdistan's desire to improve relations with Canada and urged it to increase its representation in the region.

Bunka, for her part, expressed her happiness at starting her duties and visiting the Kurdistan Region, noting that her country is looking forward to developing relations with Iraq and the Region.

She stated that plans are underway to increase her country's representation in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also focused on the importance of the federal system, the Kurdistan Region's legislative elections, and the situations in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the region as a whole.