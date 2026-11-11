Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed expanding cooperation on climate change and environmental protection during talks in Antalya, Turkiye, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), with talks also covering the European Union's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and prospects for broader cooperation.

The discussions also addressed political and security developments in the region, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

Earlier today, Barzani met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss developments in Iraq, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and regional stability. He also held talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, stressing the need to protect Kurdish rights and guarantee them in Syria's constitution, while discussions with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler focused on cooperation between Turkiye and Iraq.