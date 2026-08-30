Shafaq News- Erbil

The European Union seeks to strengthen its ties with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and expand cooperation across several areas, EU Ambassador to Iraq Clemens Semtner said during a meeting with KRI President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday.

Semtner met with Barzani in Erbil in the presence of Stefan Wint, the newly appointed head of the EU office in the city. Barzani hailed the European Union’s continued support for Baghdad and Erbil, welcoming Wint to his new post.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان سوپاسی یەکێتیی ئەورووپا دەکاتhttps://t.co/q54SwbDg2b pic.twitter.com/2dkK2axtOS — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 30, 2026

The two sides also discussed political and domestic developments in Iraq, as well as the latest developments across the wider region.