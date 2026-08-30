Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading steady in Iraq, hovering above 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session on Saturday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,950 dinars and buying prices at 153,850 dinars.