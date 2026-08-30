Shafaq News- Baghdad

US crude oil imports from Iraq fell to zero last week, down from 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) a week earlier, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Sunday.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.526 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 662,000, Brazil at 348,000, Mexico at 196,000, and Saudi Arabia at 165,000. Colombia shipped 141,000 bpd, Libya 89,000, and Nigeria 50,000.

No crude shipments were recorded from Ecuador, Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Norway, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, or the United Kingdom.