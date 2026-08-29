Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's vast Al-Rutba district in western Al-Anbar province is seeking to turn its abundant water, mineral and energy resources into agricultural, industrial and logistics projects, building on improved security and infrastructure in the remote desert region.

Al-Rutba, one of the country’s largest districts, covers much of the western desert near international roads and border crossings with Jordan. The area has groundwater, Horan Dam, large tracts of land, mineral deposits, and electricity infrastructure that could provide a foundation for new economic activity.

"The geographical location, vast areas and environmental diversity give Al-Rutba important economic and development advantages," Al-Rutba district mayor Imad Al-Rishawi told Shafaq News.

Among the district's main assets are groundwater wells and agricultural land. Areas around Al-Kashat, Al-Asiyat and Ardam also contain silica, phosphate, iron ore, pigments and other materials that could feed industries such as brick and glass production.

The infrastructure is already in place to support some of that activity. Al-Rutba has a 400-kilovolt electricity network, a power station and high-capacity transmission lines, while its proximity to international highways and border crossings could give it an important role in transport, storage and logistics.

Improved security has also changed the prospects for economic activity. Previous instability restricted movement and delayed projects in the area, but conditions have improved considerably, Al-Rishawi noted, citing continued coordination between local authorities and security forces across the district.

For economic specialist Ahmed Al-Karbouli, the next step is to move beyond extracting individual resources and build industries around them. "Al-Rutba has economic and natural resources that can contribute to diversifying the economy of western Al-Anbar, but this requires moving toward an integrated economic system," he told Shafaq News.

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Water and land could form the basis for modern agriculture and livestock projects, particularly those that rely on water-efficient irrigation. Local production could then feed food-processing facilities, creating a link between agriculture and manufacturing rather than leaving raw products to be shipped elsewhere.

The same approach could apply to the district's mineral wealth. Phosphate, iron ore, and other raw materials could support processing industries, keeping more of their value within Al-Rutba instead of leaving the district in unprocessed form.

Energy offers another avenue for investment. The district's large open spaces and high levels of solar radiation could support solar power projects, while its border location could reinforce its potential as a logistics and trade hub.

Beyond industry and trade, Al-Rutba's landscape offers opportunities in tourism. Wadi Horan, one of the region's best-known landmarks, runs across the desert and carries water in parts during the rainy season, supporting wild vegetation.

About 70 km north of Al-Rutba, the Husayniyat Oasis and Dam in Wadi Al-Husayniyat provide another natural attraction. Its water and vegetation support birds and wildlife, giving the remote area potential for nature-based tourism.

Groundwater sources, including those at Al-Thumaila, have long supported desert communities, livestock grazing and movement across the region. The wider area also draws campers and overland travelers during winter and spring, while seasonal visitors search for desert truffles when they appear.

"A development plan that links Al-Rutba's water, land, minerals, energy and transport networks to production and markets could create jobs and strengthen the district's role in the wider economy of Al-Anbar," Al-Karbouli said, stressing that reliable infrastructure, stable public services and clearer administrative procedures would be key to attracting the investment needed to turn that potential into projects.

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