Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities will deploy drones across Baghdad to detect illegal land encroachments, Director of the Commander-in-Chief’s Office Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari said on Sunday.

During a meeting with senior military and security officials, Al-Shammari ordered a halt to further violations and formed a central committee, backed by local teams, to track cases across the capital.

The decision came three days after gunmen attacked security forces and municipal employees removing illegal structures from agricultural land in Karara, Al-Dora, killing Brig. Gen. Hisham Mohammed Talaa, director of the Baghdad Municipality’s Karkh police department, and security officer Khalid Abbas Lafta. Four others were wounded, and authorities later arrested the main suspect.

Read more: Al-Dora clash highlights Iraq’s 3.5 million informal settlement crisis