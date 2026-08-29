Shafaq News- Baghdad

Intelligence and technical leads helped security forces arrest the main suspect in a shooting that recently killed two security personnel, including a brigadier general, the Interior Ministry reported on Saturday.

General Miqdad Miri, head of the ministry's Department of Relations and Media, said the intelligence Falcons Cell identified the suspect and traced him to a house where he was hiding, leading to his arrest.

Investigators also found that the homeowner was wanted by the Nineveh Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law for alleged membership in ISIS.

On August 28, security forces and Baghdad Municipality teams came under fire while removing unauthorized housing structures in areas around Al-Dora, Karara, and Hay Al-Dijla in southern Baghdad. Brigadier General Hisham Mohammed Talaa, director of the Baghdad Municipality Police Department on the Karkh side, and security member Khalid Abbas Lafta were killed, while four others, including security personnel and municipal employees, were wounded.

Read more: Al-Dora clash highlights Iraq’s 3.5 million informal settlement crisis