8K Interior Ministry staff disciplined in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Interior Ministry has taken legal action against 8,000 officers, personnel and civilian employees since the start of 2026 over offenses ranging from bribery and embezzlement to theft and fraud, the Ministry reported on Sunday.

Major General Miqdad Miri, the Ministry's head of media and public relations, detailed offenses including, abuse or neglect of official duties, impersonation, misuse of public funds, smuggling, blackmail and unauthorized disclosure of documents. The measures also covered intermediaries and other regulatory violations.

Stressing that efforts to combat corruption begin within its own ranks, he reaffirmed that disciplinary and legal measures would apply to anyone who abuses public office or misuses their position, regardless of rank or status.

A broader anti-corruption campaign was launched by Iraq on June 28 under the name Dawn Crackdown, targeting politicians, senior officials, public employees and business figures accused of corruption. Government figures recorded at least 47 detentions during the campaign's first 24 hours, while sources at the Federal Integrity Commission put the number at 67.

The campaign continued in the following weeks, with Iraqi authorities detaining another 31 officials, employees, contractors and other suspects between July 20 and 26 in seven corruption cases alone. Authorities also seized more than 41 billion dinars (about $31 million), $400,000 and 45 kilograms of gold.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far