Iraq nabs suspect in 600K+ Kirkuk robbery

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities arrested a man accused of stealing 825 million Iraqi dinars ($630,000) from a currency exchange company in Kirkuk, the Ministry of Interior reported on Saturday, describing the incident as one of the province’s largest thefts of the year.

The suspect was arrested in Baghdad after months of investigations that tracked his movements across several Iraqi provinces as he attempted to avoid capture.

The theft dates back to 2024.

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