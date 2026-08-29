Shafaq News- London

Iraq imported about $111 million in British goods in the second quarter of 2026, up 3.7% from roughly $107 million in the previous quarter, data from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) showed on Saturday.

Vehicles and automotive components led purchases at about $33 million, followed by pharmaceuticals at $20 million and machinery and mechanical equipment at $12 million.

Electrical equipment accounted for around $6.9 million, while essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, and personal care products reached $6.2 million. Other goods included optical and medical instruments, fuels, beverages, chemicals, paints, and inks.

Bilateral trade remains heavily tilted toward UK exports. UN Comtrade figures released in April 2026 put Iraqi exports to the British market at only about $4 million in 2025. Unlike Iraq’s exports to many other markets, which are dominated by crude oil, sales to Britain consisted largely of food products.

An Iraqi Ministry of Finance report published in 2025 valued overall trade between the two countries at $1.108 billion in 2024, up from $1.072 billion a year earlier.