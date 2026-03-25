Iraq to upgrade Baghdad’s Al-Dora to district status

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad Provincial Council Chairman Ammar Al-Hamdani approved the establishment of Al-Dora district in southern Baghdad, the Ministry of Planning said on Wednesday.

According to an official document, the move follows correspondence with the Prime Minister’s office regarding the possibility of upgrading Al-Dora, currently part of Al-Mamoun subdistrict, to a district.

It also bears the signature of the council chairman with the note “take necessary action,” indicating approval to proceed with the administrative steps.