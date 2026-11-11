Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi ordered the formation of a temporary parliamentary committee on Wednesday to review intelligence findings concerning the recent attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Speaker's Media Office, the temporary committee consists of the heads of several parliamentary committees and is chaired by the head of the Security and Defense Committee. It will follow up on the intelligence report on Jurf al-Sakhr, intelligence on a route used to smuggle Iraqi oil from fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region through Iran to Afghanistan, and Sunday’s drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region.

The new panel will be chaired by the head of Parliament's Security and Defense Committee and will include the heads of six other parliamentary committees: Integrity; Legal; Finance; Oil, Gas and Natural Resources; Regions and Governorates Not Organized in a Region; Planning and Government Program; Endowments; and Border Crossings and National Product Protection. It will examine the findings and submit its conclusions to parliamentary leadership.

The move follows a November 8 drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province that halted production. Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with Kurdistan Region authorities and called on investigators to expedite their work and submit a final report.

A local source previously told Shafaq News that the drone was believed to have been launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, although investigators have yet to confirm its origin or identify those responsible. Economic watchdog Eco Iraq estimated the field's shutdown was causing daily production losses exceeding $4.15 million.

Read more: Khor Mor: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security