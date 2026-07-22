EU reaffirms commitment to stronger cooperation with Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani met on Wednesday with Radu Butum, the head of the European Union Office in the Kurdistan Region, as the diplomat concluded his assignment.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Butum reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to further strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with the KRI, expressing his appreciation to President Barzani and the relevant authorities in the KRI for the support and assistance they provided throughout his mission.

Barzani thanked Botom for his efforts to strengthen relations between the European Union and the Kurdistan Region during his tenure.