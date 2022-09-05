Mulla Bakhtiar: PUK is going through "the worst circumstances"

Shafaq News / The leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mulla Bakhtiar, said on Monday that the party is going through "very bad circumstances".

In a video, Bakhtiar responded to the party's leader, Bafel Talabani -who talked about him in an audio recording that went viral- and said that Talabani has "political goals and aims to gain as many votes as possible before the elections."

"As a member of the Supreme Political Council, I have no interest in the affairs of Bafel Talabani's party."

Bakhtiar criticized the PUK administration, and said that the party's political bureau convenes once every six months, and does not adhere to the Party's internal system, "and despite all of this, I didn't say a word."

He added that never in the history of the PUK the internal system was amended three times after the conference, noting that he had already criticized the co-presidency system and made it clear that it will never work out.

Bakhtiar pointed out, "the party's situation has never been this bad, and Bafel Talabanj denies this truth."

In addition, the PUK leader resorted to figures to prove his statements, "In the 2014 elections, the Patriotic Union obtained 538,122 votes in the four governorates of the region. However, in the 2021 elections, and despite the huge material and media efforts, and the Union's new slogan, it has obtained 214,000 votes only."