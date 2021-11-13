Mulla Bakhtiar returns from Germany today

Shafaq News/ The leading figure of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mulla Bakhtiar, will return to al-Sulaymaniyah later today, Saturday, heading back from a treatment trip to Germany.

The head of the PUK Politburo was transferred to Germany for treatment after reports about him being poisoned amid a fierce conflict inside the Kurdish party.

According to a statement by his office, Bakhtiar's private jet will land on the Tarmacs of al-Sulaymaniyah's Airport at 0230 pm (Iraq time) later today.

"Members of the Politburo and leading figures of the Party will receive him in the Presidential hall at the Airport," the statement said, "a group of people from all over the Region will also attend Bakhtiar's reception at the airport."

"Bakhtiar's health status improved remarkably after recovering in Germany. He is in a situation that enables him to resume his duties after the reception ceremonials," the statement added.

Sources informed Shafaq News Agency that the PUK Politburo will convene in al-Sulaymaniyah under Bakhtiar's auspices to approve Lahur Sheikh Jangi's expulsion from the party, along with three other senior officials.