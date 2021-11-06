Mulla Bakhtiar to return to al-Sulaymaniyah next week, source 

Shafaq News/ After surviving an assassination attempt, Mulla Bakhtiar, a senior leading figure of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), will be discharged from the hospital by the end of next week, a source revealed.

The source said that the discharge is yet to be decided by the treating physician, but the laboratory results showed that the Chief of the PUK's Executive Body has made very good progress toward complete recovery.

Earlier last month, a source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that Bakhtiar, collapsed insidiously which required urgent medical care. "He was later transferred to a hospital in Berlin for surveillance and treatment. Laboratory studies showed that he ingested a fatal dose of highly poisonous material."

The medical team in charge of Bakhtiar's case said that his condition is under control and improving.

Since July 2020, an internal conflict ravaged the PUK after Bafel Talabani toppled his partner in the party's leadership, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and announcing himself a sole leader of the late Jalal Talabani's party.

Tensions culminated after the Kurdish party's Politburo accused Sheikh Jangi of planting a spy in Bafel's residence amid reports about an assassination attempt targeting the latter.