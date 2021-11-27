Dabran Platform commences its activities in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The International Dabran Platform has launched the activities of its sixth annual meeting under the slogan of religion for individuals and democracy for all, in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Saturday.

In his opening speech, the conference supervisor, Mulla Bakhtiar, said, "this conference is pivotal to bolster democracy in the Kurdistan Region, change the society, embrace progressive thinking, and abolish static ancient traditions."

"Openness is vital to enhance the democratic experience in the Kurdistan Region and change the way the community and social relations work," he added, "our slogan 'religion for individuals and democracy for all' is proof of our interest in upholding democracy."

"The leading parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), lost 700,000 voters in the last election," he continued, "we will be in a difficult situation in the parliamentary election of Kurdistan next year."

The second day of the conference, according to an organizer, will be dedicated to discussing issues related to Feminism and women's rights in the Kurdistan Region.