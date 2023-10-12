PUK leader deems salary distribution in KRi "impossible" without Baghdad's help

Shafaq News / Mulla Bakhtiar, a prominent figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, declared on Thursday that distributing salaries to employees and workers in the public sector in the Kurdistan Region had become "impossible" without assistance from the federal government.
Speaking at the Galawiz festival, Bakhtiar emphasized that after 31 years of regional governance, salary distribution had become unattainable without support from Baghdad.
He added, "We are indebted to the tune of more than 30 billion dollars," pointing out that all political parties share responsibility for the crisis faced by the region.
Bakhtiar further noted that the number of corrupt individuals in the Kurdistan Region was on the rise, estimated to be in the hundreds.