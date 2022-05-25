Bakhtiar praises President Barzani's dialogue initiative

Shafaq News / The leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mulla Bakhtiar, expressed on Wednesday commended the initiative of the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to bring the Kurdish parties together.

Bakhtiar said in a press conference that the President's initiative is an important step, noting that its outcomes were positive.

He added that the United Nations' intervention contributed to these results, especially when the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq expressed concern over the situation in the country, noting that her expected meeting with the Kurdish parties will discuss controversial issues.

"Whoever says there aren't any concerns over the Region's current or future situation knows nothing about politics", he concluded.

UNAMI invited, on Monday, representatives of political parties in the Kurdistan Region (KR) for a joint closed meeting on May 26.

The mission said in a tweet, "With the KR elections scheduled for 1 October 2022, this meeting provides a welcome and timely opportunity for a direct exchange of views."

Regarding the Baghdad-Erbil differences, Bakhtiar said that the Federal government is responsible for keeping them unsolved because it did not implement Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution and the oil and gas law, pointing out that the region must have told the world about the rights it is deprived of.

The differences between Shiite parties are the main reason for the new President and government crisis, indicating that the Kurds made a mistake when they visited Baghdad as four different delegations.