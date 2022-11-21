Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK leader calls Iraq to hold talks with Iran and Turkiye about the attacks on Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-21T16:30:44+0000
PUK leader calls Iraq to hold talks with Iran and Turkiye about the attacks on Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Monday, a leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) considered the Turkish and Iranian attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan a "flagrant violation" of Iraq's sovereignty, calling Baghdad to hold talks with the two countries about this issue.

In a press conference, the PUK leader, Mulla Bakhtiar, stressed that the federal and Kurdish governments "must have a firm position regarding the Turkish and Iranian violations on Iraqi territory."

"The Iraqi government can end the crisis through negotiations with Iran and Turkiye since the interests of the two countries in the Middle East are in Iraq and Kurdistan," he added.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the headquarters of "dissident groups" in Iraqi Kurdistan with drones and missiles.

Tehran labels these groups as "separatist anti-Iranian terrorist groups."

A joint statement said that the Iraqi parliament's Kurdish blocs called for legislation that hinders the Iranian and Turkish attacks against the Kurdistan region.

KRG condemned today's Iranian strikes: "The repeated violations that undermine the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan region are unjustifiable."

Lawmaker Baryar Rashid revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Iraq's legislative body would convene a session behind closed doors tomorrow, Tuesday, to discuss the recurrent Turkish and Iranian attacks against the Kurdistan region on Monday.

related

Mulla Bakhtiar returns from Germany today

Date: 2021-11-13 07:23:51
Mulla Bakhtiar returns from Germany today

PUK Leading Council convenes to settle the Presidency issue

Date: 2022-01-23 13:48:21
PUK Leading Council convenes to settle the Presidency issue

KDP and PUK have made headway in contoversial issues, spokesperson says

Date: 2022-06-08 16:26:12
KDP and PUK have made headway in contoversial issues, spokesperson says

Dabran Platform commences its activities in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-11-27 13:43:27
Dabran Platform commences its activities in al-Sulaymaniyah

PUK: it is our right to choose the next Iraqi President

Date: 2022-01-23 18:55:26
PUK: it is our right to choose the next Iraqi President

PUK prevents its cadres from making any statements regarding the Presidency issue

Date: 2022-07-28 07:04:22
PUK prevents its cadres from making any statements regarding the Presidency issue

Bakhtiar praises President Barzani's dialogue initiative

Date: 2022-05-25 11:58:21
Bakhtiar praises President Barzani's dialogue initiative

Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement

Date: 2022-01-29 14:54:24
Hemin Hawrami: PUK and KDP still have time to seal an agreement