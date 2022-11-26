PUK leader: we should wait a year before evaluating Al-Sudani's performance

Shafaq News / The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mulla Bakhtiar, said Iraq's political and sectarian environment make it difficult for Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani to implement its program.

Speaking at a conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah pointed out, "we should wait from six months to a year before evaluating the Al-Sudani's performance."

"At present, we cannot say that Al-Sudani is better or more successful than other prime ministers because Iraq's political and sectarian situation, the armed factions, the economic situation, and the current corruption are all factors that make he can't implement all his great ideas."

Concerning the situation in the Kurdistan Region, Mulla Bakhtiar expressed regret for the "unstable" condition between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, that do not reach an agreement yet.