Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Senior PUK leader survives an assassination attempt 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-28T11:33:07+0000
Senior PUK leader survives an assassination attempt 

Shafaq News/ A senior leading figure of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) survived an assassination attempt, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that Chief of PUK's Executive Body, Mulla Bakhtiar, collapsed insidiously which required urgent medical care. "He was later transferred to a hospital in Berlin for surveillance and treatment. Laboratory studies showed that he ingested a fatal dose of a highly poisonous meterial."

The medical team in charge of Bakhtiar's case said that his condition is under control and improving.

Since July 2020, an internal conflict ravaged the PUK after Bafel Talabani toppled his partner in the party's leadership, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and announcing himself a sole leader of the late Jalal Talabani's party.

Tensions culminated after the Kurdish party's Politburo accused Sheikh Jangi of planting a spy in Bafel's residence amid reports about an assassination attempt targeting the latter.

related

Iraqi Parliament Speaker arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-03 10:18:21
Iraqi Parliament Speaker arrives in Erbil

Iran attacks KDP headquarters North of Erbil

Date: 2020-08-03 15:24:32
Iran attacks KDP headquarters North of Erbil

Kurdistan Region records 3 new infections with Corona in Erbil

Date: 2020-03-29 11:28:48
Kurdistan Region records 3 new infections with Corona in Erbil

COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-27 13:37:41
COVID-19: 118 new cases in Kurdistan today

Erbil announces 22 cases of corona virus recovery

Date: 2020-04-14 12:49:23
Erbil announces 22 cases of corona virus recovery

Forcing Turkish force to withdraw from Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-07-24 15:27:41
Forcing Turkish force to withdraw from Kurdistan region

Turkish air forces bomb a prison housing Turkish prisoners, north of Duhok

Date: 2021-02-11 10:35:32
Turkish air forces bomb a prison housing Turkish prisoners, north of Duhok

Iran attacks Kurdish Opposition north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-09 08:40:14
Iran attacks Kurdish Opposition north of Erbil