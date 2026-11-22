Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Defense lawyers for Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a former co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) who was jailed last month, on Sunday accused party officials of interfering in his trial, alleged that defendants in the case had been tortured, and called for the proceedings to be moved out of Al-Sulaymaniyah, the PUK's stronghold in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Sheikh Jangi once shared the PUK's leadership with his cousin Bafel Talabani before being ousted in 2021. He was convicted over deadly clashes that erupted when security forces attempted to arrest him in Al-Sulaymaniyah in August 2025, in what became known as the Lalezar case.

The court has become "an arena for settling partisan scores" rather than an independent institution, defense lawyer Saman Hama Ahmed told a press conference.

Several of the 12 defendants told the judge and prosecutors that they had been tortured and forced to sign prepared statements, while some later retracted their confessions in court, Ahmed said. He added that signs of beatings remained visible on most defendants 14 months after their arrest, yet the court had never referred them to a medical committee and instead relied on what he described as fabricated evidence.

The defense also maintains that its appeal, filed on November 8, has not been forwarded to the Kurdistan Region's Court of Cassation, a delay Ahmed attributed to political pressure. He added that three defendants who did not appeal have been unable to seek parole because the court has not certified their sentences as final.

Ahmed described a tense courtroom atmosphere, with unidentified officers monitoring defendants and lawyers, restrictions on lawyers' access, and powers of attorney and petitions going missing. He also alleged that four of those convicted were returned to prisons run by the Asayish security service rather than the regular prison system, as required by law.

"Moving the case to another province in the Kurdistan Region was the only way to guarantee a fair trial free from partisan interference," Ahmed said, urging judicial and human rights bodies to monitor the proceedings.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR