Kurdish MP files complaint over Al-Sulaymaniyah fuel hike

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Gasoline prices in Al-Sulaymaniyah province rose by 200 Iraqi dinars ($0.15) per liter this week, an increase that Kurdistan Parliament member Omar Gulpi has challenged in complaints filed with the public prosecutor and the Integrity Commission.

In a press conference, Gulpi described the change as an unexplained increase that added pressure on residents.

The rise applied across grades, according to Shafaq News correspondent. Premium gasoline reached 1,550 dinars ($1.19) per liter, up from 1,350 dinars ($1.04), while super gasoline climbed to 1,700 dinars ($1.31) from 1,550 dinars ($1.19).

Gulpi questioned the basis for the adjustment, arguing that no fuel shortage or supply disruption had occurred to justify it, and “pump prices changed within minutes and without prior public notice.”

His complaint to the public prosecutor also sought clarification on the 50,000 barrels of fuel that Iraq's federal government supplies daily to the Kurdistan Region, and on how those shipments are distributed. "If Baghdad can sell gasoline at the government-set price, why can the Kurdistan Region not do the same?" Gulpi asked, adding that those responsible should be held accountable.

He further accused the Kurdistan Region's two main parties of controlling fuel pricing, alleging that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which governs Al-Sulaymaniyah, oversees gasoline prices in the province, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) manages the sector in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital.

“I had submitted the complaints to the public prosecutor and the Integrity Commission for review.”

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