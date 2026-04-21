KSDP leader urges PUK’s Talabani to resolve Sheikh Jangi case

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party (KSDP) Secretary-General Mohammed Haji Mahmoud on Tuesday called on Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani to resolve the case of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, describing it as a “family-related issue” requiring a solution.

In a statement, Haji Mahmoud, known as Kaka Hama, clarified that the issue had been raised in a previous meeting with Talabani and his delegation, stressing the need for practical steps while preserving the party’s political standing.

Referring to recent remarks by Sheikh Jangi’s sister regarding his ongoing hunger strike, he urged Sheikh Jangi, leader of the Kurdistan People’s Front Party (PFP), to prioritize his health while pursuing a calm resolution.

Sheikh Jangi and his brother Polad began a hunger strike on Sunday, calling for enforcement of the rule of law. They indicated they have been detained for eight months and accused authorities of preventing the case from reaching the Court of Cassation.

The issue stems from clashes late on August 31, 2025, in central Al-Sulaymaniyah between security forces and guards assigned to Sheikh Jangi following the issuance of an arrest warrant. The confrontation ended with the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and his brothers, Polad and Aso, after security forces stormed their residence at the Lalezar Hotel in the Sarjnar neighborhood.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR