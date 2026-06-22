PFP decries political interference in Sheikh Jangi case

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The People’s Front Party (PFP) on Monday, urged the judiciaries in Baghdad and Erbil to intervene in the case of its imprisoned leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi, arguing that the judicial process has been influenced by political pressure.

Marking 10 months since the “Lalezar incident,” the party accused forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by Bafel Talabani, of storming Sheikh Jangi’s residence, an incident that left multiple people killed and injured on both sides.

The incident dates back to August 22, 2025, when armed confrontations erupted near the Lalezar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah. The violence was followed by the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

Earlier, Dana Taqi Al-Din, a member of Sheikh Jangi’s defense team, noted that the latter faces two charges, including accusations under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code related to attempted murder and alleged coup activity involving Sheikh Jangi, Bolat Barai, and 10 other defendants, in addition to a second file under Article 406.

Arguing that the legal evidence is “weak,” he stressed that the matter carries “a clear political dimension.”

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR