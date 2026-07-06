People's Front demands enforcement of judiciary orders on detainees

Shafaq News- Erbil

The People’s Front Party (PFP) called on Monday for the enforcement of orders issued by the Judicial Council in the case of party leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi and others detained alongside him during the 2025 Lalezar case.

Speaking at a press conference, Saber Abdul Rahman, a member of the Front's Supreme Council and its Presidential Council, called for decisive rulings, as authorities handling the case “had failed” to observe provisions of Iraqi law and the Kurdistan Region's trial procedures governing the detainees, despite more than twelve notices from the Judicial Council.

Lawyers for the detainees accused the Al-Sulaymaniyah court days earlier of obstructing proceedings and yielding to party dominance, appealing to the judicial authority to protect the independence of the courts and enforce the law.

Awat Sheikh Jangi, sister of Lahur, urged the Kurdistan Region's political leadership to close the file, saying the detainees had been held for roughly eleven months without resolution, an outcome she called unacceptable in legal or religious terms.

The case traces to August 2025 when Al-Sulaymaniyah saw armed clashes between security forces and guards protecting Lahur Sheikh Jangi after a court ordered his arrest. He and his two brothers, Bulad and Aso, were detained under arrest warrants following a raid on their residence at the Lalezar Hotel in the Sarchnar district.

Sheikh Jangi and his associates face charges related to inciting unrest and forming an armed group.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR