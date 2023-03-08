Lahur Sheikh Jangi condemns raiding his property, blames Bafel and Qubad Talabani

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, security forces raided an orchard of the "expelled" leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, in the city of Sulaymaniyah, where they arrested wanted gunmen.

A security source told Shafaq News agency, "by court order, the security forces entered the orchard to pursue several armed men who are not affiliated to any military forces."

The Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate clarified that a joint force of security forces raided several orchards this evening, searching for wanted persons.

The operation arrested several wanted men and seized weapons and drugs.

For its part, Lahur Sheikh Jangi's Office held the responsibility to Bafel Talabani, current PUK leader, and Qubad Talabani, the deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, for storming his orchard, stressing that an "illegal" group was accompanying the security force that raided the location "without a court order."

"We blame Bafel Talabani and Qubad Talabani and hold them accountable for the safety of the workers in the orchards…we would take all necessary measures against this violation of the law." The Office said.

"This illegal group will pay the price for its inappropriate and unacceptable actions, and its plots will be thwarted as soon as possible."

Jangi's Office confirmed that any armed force had not used the orchard for two years, and only a few farmers worked there.