Jangi urges PUK to abandon "destructive politics"

Shafaq News / Former co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, asserted on Sunday that there remains an opportunity for the party's leadership to renounce the mantra of "if we cannot reform, we can destroy".

In a statement, Jangi indicated that "the opportunity is still available for the individuals who are managing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to abandon the erroneous politics they are currently pursuing". He added, "Personal animosity should not be used as a foundation to thwart the [party's] experience".

Jangi, who has been a vocal critic of the aforementioned motto, further expressed his hope that the party's leadership would rectify the mistakes they have committed as long as matters have not completely spiraled out of control.

It should be noted that Jangi had previously filed a lawsuit against Bafel Talabani in the Baghdad Court of Appeals for "violating the party's internal regulations", following Jangi's expulsion from the party's presidency in collaboration with other leaders on July 8, 2021.

Talabani and Sheikh Jangi were elected as co-presidents of the Union in February 2021, an initiative aimed at unifying the party's ranks after enduring internal disruptions. The agreement assigned Talabani the responsibility for political affairs, while security matters were delegated to Jangi. However, tensions between the two parties escalated rapidly, triggered by accusations that Jangi attempted to poison Talabani, a charge that the former categorically denies.