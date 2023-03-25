President Barzani offers condolences to Lahur Sheikh Jangi on the passing of his mother

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday offered condolences to Lahur Sheikh Jangi for the passing of his mother.

A brief statement by the region's presidency said that Barzani held a phone conversation with Sheikh Jangi, expressing his sympathy and offering his prayers to the family in this difficult time.

Sheikh Jangi, in turn, expressed his gratitude to President Barzani for the call and his condolences, the statement concluded.