PUK withdraw forces stationing near Sheikh Jangi's residence 

Shafaq News/ The security forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have withdrawn from the vicinity of the ousted Co-president of the Party, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, in Sarchnar, 5 kilometers to the west of al-Sulaymaniyah city.

Sheikh Jangi's residence has been under siege since July 8, earlier this year, in the aftermath of the family fraud between the two cousins who have been in charge of the PUK since February 2020.

Multiple sources have informed Shafaq News Agency that the decision to retreat the forces was taken after an expanded meeting of the PUK's Golden force, the Counter-Terrorism forces, and the Commandos at Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa's headquarters.

The security Committee in al-Sulaymaniyah has launched a campaign to eradicate the phenomenon of unrestrained arms and legal breaches in the governorate.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the Committee said that the security forces are authorized to arrest and initiate legal proceedings against fugitives and outlaws and seize illegal arms and vehicles.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the security forces started a large-scale security operation in al-Sulaymaniyah amid a heavy deployment of troops at the entrances and main streets of the city.