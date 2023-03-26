Sheikh Jangi Lauds KRI Presidency's decision on election date

Shafaq News / Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the erstwhile leader of the Kurdistan National Union (KNU) who had been expelled from the party, extolled the Kurdistan Regional Government's stance on determining the date for upcoming elections, and addressed the party president, Bafel Talabani.

In a press conference, Sheikh Jangi averred, "The parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region were supposed to be held a year ago, and setting a date for them is a commendable act. We appreciate the regional president's position in this matter, as citizens eagerly await the opportunity to elect their representatives anew and form a new government."

Regarding the participation of Kurdistan National Union President Bafel Talabani in the condolence ceremony for Lahur Sheikh Jangi's mother, the latter emphasized that "the visit was of a social nature, as we are connected to Bafel Talabani through social ties," appreciating the gesture.

As for the implications of this visit on the political landscape, Sheikh Jangi asserted that it was purely a social call. It should be noted that a delegation from the Kurdistan National Union, headed by Bafel Talabani, had visited the condolence council for the mother of Lahur Sheikh Jangi in al-Sulaymaniyah.