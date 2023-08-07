Former PUK President Opts Out of Local Elections Amid Joint Kurdish List Rejection

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, former President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming local elections, citing the rejection of his political proposal for a joint Kurdish list.

Sheikh Jangi made his first public appearance without the PUK flag, of which he was a co-chair alongside Bafel Talabani. He expressed his disappointment over the rejection of his initiative to form a united Kurdish list for the upcoming provincial council elections scheduled for December 18.

Sheikh Jangi addressed the Kurdish communities beyond Kurdistan Region, stating, "These elections hold immense historical significance, as they have not been held for many years. The results will determine the Kurds' position and status among other ethnic groups in Kirkuk and the disputed areas, asserting their rightful land ownership."

"We endeavored to unite Kurdish forces into a single list for these elections, with the primary aim of safeguarding the interests of the Kurdish population in Kirkuk and the disputed areas," Sheikh Genki continued. "We presented the 'People's Alliance' initiative to form a joint list, irrespective of political or personal gains."

The former PUK President detailed his efforts to garner support: "We reached out to various political parties, expressing our readiness for a unified Kurdish victory. We even proposed forgoing my nomination, yet regrettably, most parties rejected this proposal, prioritizing their interests over a collective Kurdish front."

Sheikh Jangi expressed disappointment in the prevailing political landscape, stating, "Certain Kurdish parties, particularly the ruling factions, seem to have not learned from past mistakes. Their refusal to unite for Kirkuk's sake reflects a continuation of partisan interests, disregarding the city's history of suffering due to political disputes."

He concluded by warning that history will not judge these parties favorably, emphasizing the potential consequences of their actions on the future of Kirkuk and its people.